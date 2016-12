Births for the week of December 27, 2016

Nicolas Alexander Vaca

Nicolas Alexander Vaca was born to Shaun and Katie Vaca, of Lake Almanor, at 11:44 a.m., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.

He joins siblings Jace Vaca, 9, and Kody Vaca, 7.

Jack Xavier Andrade

Jack Xavier Andrade was born to Michael Andrade Jr. and Amanda Andrade, of Susanville, at 8:35, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

He weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Theresa Rule, of Susanville.

Paternal grandparents are Michael Andrade Sr., of MountainHouse, California, and Kimberly Guimond, of Susanville.

He joins siblings Michael Andrade III, 10, and Emma Lee Andrade, 3.

Brianna Rae Cisneros

Brianna Rae Cisneros was born to Ricardo Cisneros and Angela Cisneros, of Susanville, at 12:58 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20-1/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Rosalinda Mora and Alfred Santos, of Reedley, California.

Paternal grandparents are Raul and Esmeralda Cisneros, of Dinuba, California.

She joins siblings Kianna, 6, and Derrick, 1.