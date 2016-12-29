Veteran supervisors get final goodbye

Two long-time Lassen County supervisors sat on the board for the last time during the last meeting of 2016.

Jim Chapman, who served as a supervisor for 40 years, and Bob Pyle, who served 18 years, gave their final goodbyes during the Tuesday, Dec. 20 meeting.

From representatives for Congressmen Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock, to the Lassen County Sheriff and past county supervisors, the out-going board members received an outpouring of support.

“You guys have always been huge supporters of law enforcement, of public safety,” said Lassen County Sheriff Dean Growdon, thanking Pyle and Chapman for their dedication to public safety.

During the public comment portion of the meeting before closed session, a McClintock representative presented Pyle with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition and a Congressional Commendation for Chapman for his 43 years of community leadership.

Moreover, during the course of the meeting, County Administrative Officer Richard Egan, former supervisor Jack Hansen and former LaMalfa representative Tim Holabird recognized Pyle and Chapman’s service.

“It’s been an rewarding experience and it’s been a priceless education,” said Pyle.

Chapman likened the day like the last day of school after 40 years, but said he felt the county was left in good hands.

“I feel comfortable stepping away … because of the fact I know we have some real strong people in place,” Chapman said.

David Teeter is filling Chapman’s seat and Chris Gallagher will fill Pyle’s role in January.

“I think if anything I’ve learned from my 40 years association with Lassen County is the great people I’ve gotten to know,” said Chapman. “I’ve seen a lot of good people come and go … but I really do appreciate the work that is done by the (county workers).”