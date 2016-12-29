Obituaries for the week of December 27, 2016

Viola Margaret Morrill

Viola Margaret Morrill passed away peacefully the morning of Dec. 16, 2016 in Reno, Nevada. Viola M. Evans was born Aug. 22, 1922 in Susanville, California, to her parents Thomas and Margaret Evans. Viola attended Lassen High School and Lassen Junior College. She later met Ralph N. Woods who also lived in Susanville. She was married to Ralph for 39 years and had three children together, Margaret “Peggy” Woods, Ralph Thomas “Tom” Woods and Dennis Woods. They lived their lives happily together in Susanville, where Ralph worked at the local saw mill.

Viola was known for dedication to the Catholic church, her love of painting, reading, card games, bingo and gardening. She was a dedicated mother to her three children and their children. She was a long staging member of the Native Daughter’s of the Golden West. She retired from the California Department of Corrections.

She married Gilbert Morrill in Susanville in April 12, 1986 and they were married for 23 years. Gilbert Morrill had two children that continue to live in the Susanville area, Trish Linn, of Lake Almanor, and Gail Bengaurd, of Janesville.

She is survived by Dennis Woods and grandchildren, Paul Woods, Danny Woods and Christopher Merrill. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, Jake Woods, Tessa Woods, Katie Woods,

Kevin Woods, Chirstopher Merrill and Nathanael Merrill.