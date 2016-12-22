AAA staff donate to Lassen County Animal Shelter

On Thursday, Dec. 15, the staff at AAA donated many bags of food, toys, blankets and pet goodies to the Lassen County Animal Shelter. Serena Childers, sales and service generalist, Brittany Handschumaker, insurance agent, Teri Dood, sales and service associate and Lori Jorgensen, licensed sales associate, presented the donation to Alison Pettus, right, of the Lassen County Animal Shelter. The staff wanted to thank customers of AAA and members of Lassen County for donating the items. They hope to continue donating to the animal shelter each year.