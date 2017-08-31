Air quality alert issued for Lassen County

An air quality alert has been issued for all of Lassen County.

Due to smoke from fires across the West Coast and the local air flow patterns, according to the Lassen County Public Health Department, all areas of Lassen County are experiencing diminished air quality and the conditions are expected to continue for the next five days.

The people who are at the greatest risk for experiencing symptoms due to smoke include those with chronic lung disease, such as asthma, heart disease, young children, pregnant women and older adults.

Symptoms of smoke exposure include repeated coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing and chest tightness or pain.

Those whose symptoms have been worsened by smoke should contact their health care provider.

To help minimize the chance of smoke affecting your health, limit or stop outdoor activities, especially exercise, stay indoors with windows and doors closed and do not run swamp coolers or fans that bring outdoor air in.

According to the public health department, smoke exposure can also cause eye and throat irritation, coughing and difficulty breathing.

The public health department urges residents to remember the importance to monitor smoke conditions throughout the day and plan outdoor activities accordingly, especially since air quality can change rapidly due to shifts in wind flow.

For more information, call the Lassen County Public Health Department at 251-8183, or visit the Lassen County Air Pollution Control District at lassenair.org.