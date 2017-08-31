Air quality alert issued for Lassen County
An air quality alert has been issued for all of Lassen County.
Due to smoke from fires across the West Coast and the local air flow patterns, according to the Lassen County Public Health Department, all areas of Lassen County are experiencing diminished air quality and the conditions are expected to continue for the next five days.
The people who are at the greatest risk for experiencing symptoms due to smoke include those with chronic lung disease, such as asthma, heart disease, young children, pregnant women and older adults.
Symptoms of smoke exposure include repeated coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing and chest tightness or pain.
Those whose symptoms have been worsened by smoke should contact their health care provider.
To help minimize the chance of smoke affecting your health, limit or stop outdoor activities, especially exercise, stay indoors with windows and doors closed and do not run swamp coolers or fans that bring outdoor air in.
According to the public health department, smoke exposure can also cause eye and throat irritation, coughing and difficulty breathing.
The public health department urges residents to remember the importance to monitor smoke conditions throughout the day and plan outdoor activities accordingly, especially since air quality can change rapidly due to shifts in wind flow.
For more information, call the Lassen County Public Health Department at 251-8183, or visit the Lassen County Air Pollution Control District at lassenair.org.
2 thoughts on “Air quality alert issued for Lassen County”
As a concerned citizen of Lassen County, I have seen ash clouds coming from southern Long Valley, near the south entrance to Constantia Road in Doyle, and wonder why these ash piles are not covered with dirt. I have heard that they were given a permit to dump industrial waste at this ranch, with the provision of keeping it watered down, or covered with dirt. This is not being done. Our Volunteer Fire Department has had to respond to numerous calls of “fire” in this area, turns out to be the ash kicked up by a whirlwind, or wind. We get huge clouds of ash blowing over the valley, over Doyle, Herlong, Milford, and onward towards Susanville. How good is this for our air quality??
Don’t run swamp coolers? Maybe weighing the risks of heat vs. smoke should be in order? Heat could be a greater risk for some people.