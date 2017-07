The fourth annual Likely Golf Tournament was held on May 13 at the Likely Links Golf Course in Likely, California. This year’s tournament raised enough money to donate $1,300 to the Diamond Mountain Junior Golf Association, which benefits all the local junior golf programs including the boys’ and girls’ golf teams at Lassen High School. Of the many Susanville merchant sponsors of the tournament, the top two were Tom Swickard and Ace Hardware.