Anxiously waiting for spring in the mountains

Is it spring? I hold my breath. I walked

around the backyard today to assess the

flowerbeds and grounds. The snow has

melted and the sun is warm, but I know the

weather can take a turn. Checking the

extended forecast I discover storms are

predicted. So I will wait a bit before working

on the yard.

I remember the warnings longtime

residents gave when I first moved from the

valley into the mountains. They told me

about freshly planted flowerbeds devastated

by a frost in June. They said it could actually

snow any month of the year.

In the foothills, flowers are blooming. I

take a look at an article I wrote last year

about wildflower blooms in the Lassen

National Forest. I am reminded of the advice

given by Kirsten Bovee, assistant forest

botanist with the U.S. Forest Service, and my

source for the article.

“To maximize your wildflower viewing,

follow an elevational gradient. Start at lower

elevations and move up along the gradient as

the season progresses, she advised.

She said April is a good time to experience

foothill vegetation. Her recommendation was

Deer Creek Trail located on Highway 32 just

south of Potato Patch Campground. On a

recent trip to Chico I looked for the trailhead

and found it near a bridge that passed over

the creek. There’s parking on the east side of

the highway. I plan to make that

recommended hike this April where there

are promises of western redbud, pacific

dogwood, yellow star-tulip, scarlet fritillary

and wild ginger.

In early May she recommended a trail off

Highway 36 before Paynes Creek at the

gateway to the Ishi Wilderness where there is

access to vernal pool vegetation and oak

woodland. Bovee said the site was High

Trestle Trail/Hogsback Road. She said there

are all sorts of spring ephemerals, which are

annual species that respond to spring rains.

Also, goldfields and meadowfoam blanket

the ground.

Another location that is not too far is

North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve.

Just north of Oroville, this reserve is open

dawn to dusk. I went a few years ago to the

site where streams flow through fields of

wildflowers. April is an ideal month to visit.

Perhaps I am attracted to “wildflower

walks” because I would take them with my

grandmother as a child. I lived out in the

country in a place called “Latrobe,” which

was surrounded by grazing land for both

sheep and cattle. When she came to visit we

would walk and look at the various types of

flowers growing along the route we took. My

sisters, brother and I knew the local names

for the flowers and she liked to hear what we

called them. They were “scrambled eggs,”

“popcorn” and “itchy britches.”

The love of walking landscapes was

something she had acquired as a child and

was passing on to the next generation. She

walked the English countryside with her

father and brothers and sisters. Her father,

J.C. Morley, would take along his art supplies

to paint or sketch for he made his living as

an artist.

I suppose chasing after fields of

wildflowers is “in my blood.” So until the

spring flowers bloom in the higher elevations

(and in my garden), I will seek them out and

plan wildflower walks.