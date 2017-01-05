Arts Council holds ornament decorating

On Saturday Dec. 10 the Lassen County Arts Council held an ornament painting event.

Decorating the Christmas is a staple of holiday traditions in the U.S., and having ornaments to decorate with is a necessity.

Of course there are an abundance of ornaments that can be bought during the Christmas season, homemade ornaments make for a heartwarming decoration on any Christmas tree.

All participants on the ornament painting event were given an ornament that they got to decorate however they wished too.

It was a fun event for the whole family, and every ornament showed the unique individuality of its maker.