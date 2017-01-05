Births for the week of 01/03/17

Bronson David Pritchard

Bronson David Pritchard was born to Nicole Pipkins and Kenny Pritchard, at 3:14 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Michelle Hubanks, of Susanville.

Paternal grandparent is Dave Pritchard, of Susanville.

Maternal great grandparents are Danny and Lori Pipkins, of Newcastle, California, and Gayle and Jeff McMoran, of Brookings, Oregon.

Paternal great grandparent is Norma Weeks, of Susanville.

Joey Antonio James Castaneda

Joey Antonio James Castaneda was born to Stacylynn Alexandra Castaneda, of Adin, California, at 9:56 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20-1/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Linda Bates and Francisco Casteneda, of Palm Springs, California.

Maternal great grandparent is Teresa Jordan, of Palm Springs, California.

Bryden Timothy Ridlen

Bryden Timothy Ridlen was born to James Craig Ridlen and Nicole Christina Ridlen, of Susanville, at 11:20 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2016 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21-1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Timothy Blue and Caroline Blue, of Litchfield, California.

Paternal grandparents are Craig Ridlen, of Susanville, and Sherryl Ridlen, of Hemet, California.

He joins siblings Kadence, 12, Sophia, 7, and James, 5.