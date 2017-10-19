Births for the week of 10/17/17

Matthew William Fargo

Matthew William Fargo was born to Shyann Barker and McKennan Fargo at 8:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Richard and Kelly Barker, of Susanville.

Paternal grandparents are Tami and Kevin Fargo, of Westwood.

Maternal great-grandparent is Jack Sehafer, of Susanville.

He joins sibling Mason Fargo, 3.

Irby Holt Jordan VI

Irby Holt Jordan VI was born to Katia Lowry and Irby Jordan V, of Westwood, California at 4:44 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21-1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Norma Harris and Richard Lowry, of California.

Paternal grandparents are Kat Lee and James Jordan, of different states.

Maternal great-grandparents are Anthea Smith and Jesse Smith, of Greenville, California.

Jesus Mateo Caldera

Jesus Mateo Caldera was born to Raven Benjamin and Juan Caldera, of Susanville, California at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19-1/4 inches long.

Declan Edward Thompson

Declan Edward Thompson was born to Logan Edward

Thompson and Julianne Mae Chanley, of Susanville, California at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

He weighed 9 pounds, 16 ounces and was 22 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are John Chanley, of Roseburg, Oregon, and Jana Chanley, of Delano, California.

Paternal grandparents are Mickey and Aimee Thompson, of Susanville.

Maternal great-grandparents are Richard and Edith Chanley, of Rosenburg, Oregon, and Fred and Minnie Hendry, of Delano, California.

Paternal great-grandparents are Rick and Sandy Thompson, of Chester, California, and Dan and Carol Byers, of Susanville.

He joins siblings Jacob, 9, and Calysta, 4.