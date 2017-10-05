Births for the week of 10/3/17

Cruz Barrett McKernan

Cruz Barrett McKernan was born to Kimber and Josh McKernan, of Susanville, California at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

He weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 inches long.

He joins sibling Macie-Lee, 4.

Arora Rayne Sjoblom

Arora Rayne Sjoblom was born to Natasha Sherwood and Paul Sjoblom, of Janesville, California at 2:14 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Rose Sherwood, of Susanville. Paternal grandparent is Laurie Spangle, of Newport, Oregon.

She joins siblings Destiney, 8, Jaiden, 7, and Blake, 4.

Maxx Abel Combs

Maxx Abel Combs was born to Aerial Combs and John Combs, of Doyle, California at 10:49 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

He weighed 8 pounds, 7-1/2 ounces and was 21-1/2 inches long.

He joins siblings DJ, 10, Nathyn, 4, Conor, 1.

Tanner Isaiah Canavan

Tanner Isaiah Canavan was born to Dean and Danessa Canavan, of Janesville, California at 10:28 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Maternal grandparents are Floyd Bates, of Susanville, and Barbara Bates, of Paradise.

Paternal grandparents are David and Lorraine Canavan, of Corralitos, California.

He joins siblings Trevor Allen, 16, and Katelynn

Jean, 14.