Births for the week of 2/7/17

William Diesel Black

William Diesel Black was born to Roni and Randy Black, of Westwood, California, at 10:47 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2017 at Plumas District Hospital, in Quincy.

He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Joe Ronimo Mydato Mullen

Joe Ronimo Mydato Mullen was born to Joe Floating Feather Mullen and Alicia Reynolds, of Susanville, California, at 12:44 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Flavio Reynolds, of Tucson, Arizona, and Melissa Scroggins, of Bakersfield, California.

Paternal grandparents are Marian Hilpert and Rodney Mullen.

Maternal great grandparent is Dorothy Miles, of Susanville.

He joins siblings Marcus, 6, Lolani, 4, Yamanini, 2, and Lilly, 1.