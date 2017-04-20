Births for the week of 4/18/17

Kennze Aaron Marie Baublit

Kennze Aaron Marie Baublit was born to Kiefer and Nadeja Baublit, of Susanville, California, at 3:19 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Larry David Waybright, of Susanville, and Maria Pena, of Redding, California.

Paternal grandparents are Carol Baublit, of Susanville, and James Baublit, of Cottage Grove, Oregon.

Maternal great grandparent is Josephina Pena, of Susanville. Paternal great grandparents are Lupe Zinn, of Susanville; James Zinn, of Paradise, California; Bill and Dorie Baublit, of Janesville.

She joins sibling David, 3.

Jeffrey Tyler Holmes

Jeffrey Tyler Holmes was born to Jeff and Christy Holmes, of Susanville, California, at 7:07 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Karen Hellera, of Susanville.

Paternal grandparents are Tim and Linda Barker, of Susanville.

Maternal great grandparents are Ray and Nora Byers, of Susanville.

Charles Lee Wolford

Charles Lee Wolford was born to Andrew and Kandra Wolford, of Lake Almanor, California, at 2:17 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Sherry Hanawalt, of Oklahoma, and Brian Smith, of Bakersfield, California.

Paternal grandparents are Rabecca Sapp, of Blaine, Washington, and Thomas Wolford, of Kodiak, Alaska.

Maternal great grandparents are Carolyn and Richard Smith, of Bakersfield, California.

Paternal great grandparents are Annalee Wolford and Albert Lee Wolford, of Aberdeen, Washington.

He joins siblings Connor Bagby, 9, and Quintin Bagby, 7.

Tristian Kyle Jones

Tristian Kyle Jones was born to Leann Jones and Zachary Richardson, of Westwood, California, at 8:22 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville. He weighed 7 pounds, 8

ounces and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Robert and Bridgette Jones, of Janesville, California.

Paternal grandparent is Teena Mix, of Westwood, California.

Maternal great grandparents are Robert and Rebecca Jones, of Janesville.

Paternal great grandparents are Cherie Smithers, Darrin Mee, of Westwood.

He joins sibling Aliyah Jones-Richardson, 2.

Jayce Patrick Wilson

Jayce Patrick Wilson was born to Delorah Marlene Wilson and Michael Araujo Mercado on Friday, April 7, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Deborah Wilson, Steve Wilson, of Susanville.

Paternal grandparent is Mary Pratt, of Yreka, California.

Paternal great grandparent is Julie Cabalero, of Yreka, California.

Dayla Carolyn Oop Nugent

Dayla Carolyn Oop Nugent was born to Tiffany Braninburg and Christopher Nugent, of Westwood, California, at 8:14 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tommy Braninburg and Rhonda Bechtholo, of Westwood.

Paternal grandparents are Stewart Nugent and Michelle Herr, of Paradise, California. Paternal great grandparents are Patrick Nugent, of Oroville, California, and Evelyn Ortwich, of Paradise, California.

She joins siblings Demetria Nugent, 1, and Dalilah Nugent, 3.

Dominic Javier Reyes

Dominic Javier Reyes was born to Natalie and Brandon Reyes, of Susanville, California, at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Adelia and Fransico Quintanilla, of Antelope Valley.

Paternal grandparents are Juliet and Franisco Reyes, of Antelope Valley.

He joins siblings Delilah, 5, and Fayce, 1.

Jonnirose Rachel Camarena

Jonnirose Rachel Camarena was born to Brittany Jennifer Godinez and Richard Nash Camarena, of Susanville, California, at 9:43 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Wendy and Alfred Godinez, of Philomath, Oregon.

Paternal grandparents are Rachel Arango, of Jamestown, California, and Nash Camarena, of Susanville.

She joins siblings Richie Camarena, 17, and Corina Camarena, 12.

Ellaouise Magnolia Maynard

Ellaouise Magnolia Maynard was born to Bud Steven Maynard and Shasta Lee Maynard, of Susanville, California, at 4:54 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Pat and Candy Owens, of Susanville.

Paternal grandparents are Tom and Terry Oxford and Robert Maynard, of Westwood.

Maternal great grandparents are Dixie Pimeutel and Freda Owens, of Susanville.

Paternal great grandparents are Reginald and Violet Maynard, of Chester, California.

Vinyerd Negan Miller

Vinyerd Negan Miller was born to Joshua and Samantha Miller, of Westwood, California, at 10:28 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20-1/4 inches long.

He joins siblings Benjamin, 5, Nathan, 3, and Lydia, 1.