Births for the week of 6/27/17

Mila Jo Baamonde

Mila Jo Baamonde was born to Nick and Jessica Baamonde, of Susanville, at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Stephanie Mallery, of Kerman, California. Paternal grandparent Robert Baamonda, deceased.

Maternal greatgrandparents are Ray and Josie Mallery, of Susanville, California.

She joins her siblings Tynlee, 6, and Oliver 1.

Logan Morin

Logan Morin was born to Micah and Brittany Morin, of Susanville, California, at 9:05 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jessica and Daniel Rash, of Susanville.

Paternal grandparents are Susan and Bryan Compton, Mike Morin, Oroville, California. Kerri King from Alabama and James Nelson from Indiana.

Maternal greatgrandparents are Karen Campell and Mike Sortor.

Paternal greatgrandparents are Maryanne and Harry Eiland, Thomas and Sandy Bryan and Darlene W.

Ellamae Blanch Hart

Ellamae Blanch Hart was born to Marcella Blanch Marzenell, of Susanville, at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.