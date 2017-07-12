Births for the week of 7/11/17

Karter Addlie Dawn Martin

Karter Addlie Dawn Martin was born to Michelle Peterson and Keith Martin, of Susanville, California, at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19 ¼ inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Shelli and Robin Robinson, of Susanville.

Paternal grandparents are Shannon and John Martin, of Susanville.

She joins siblings Kyndal, 3, and Landon, 11 months.

Michael David Buero

Michael David Buero was born to David Michael Buero and Angelica Holley, of Doyle, at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

He weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Michael Holley and Katie Holley, of Truckee, California.

Paternal grandparents are Michael Buero, of Doyle, and Pat Buero, of Hemet, California.

Paternal greatgrandparent is Paul Chema, of Hemet, California.