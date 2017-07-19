Births for the week of 7/18/17

Spencer Lucille JoAnn Moore

Spencer Lucille JoAnn Moore was born to Brandon and Kendra Moore, of Susanville, California, at 8:20 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lee and Tina Hemphill, of Susanville.

Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Chaiker, of Colusa, California.

Maternal greatgrandparents are Bob and Dolores Hemphill, of Janesville.

She joins sibling Bentley Eugene Moore, 1 year and 10 months.

Khloe Diluei Meltel

Khloe Diluei Meltel was born to Amber Yukie Akiwo and Jackson Arbedul Meltel, of Susanville, California, at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Oli and Dreng Akiwo, of Koror, Palau.

Paternal grandparents are Jack and Maria Meltel, of Koror, Palau.

She joins sibling Jayden Ngirchamtilou Meltel, 1 year and 2 months.