Births for the week of 7/25/17

Lukas Kage Agee

Lukas Kage Agee was born to Mariah Kelly and Devan Agee, of Susanville, California, at 10:29 Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Windy Kelly and Timothy Kelly, of Susanville.

Paternal grandparents are Dan Agee and Joyce Wilson, of Oroville, California.

He joins sibling Cole Lewis Agee, 2.

Emma Elizabeth Cardenas

Emma Elizabeth Cardenas was born to Samantha Elizabeth Cardenas, of Susanville, California, at 11:58 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kathy Cardenas and Kevin Stokes, of Susanville, and Louie Cardenas and Kathleen Cardenas, of Cripple Creek, Colorado.

Maternal greatgrandparents are Jim Heselton, of Susanville, and Sue Cardenas, of Meadview, Arizona.

She joins siblings Daymian J. Thornberry, 2.

Davian Antonio Gracia

Davian Antonio Gracia was born to Jessie Joseph and Sean Gracia, of Susanville, California, at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Stacy Joseph and Dave Joseph, of Susanville.

Paternal grandparents are Shawna Gracia and Jorge Gracia, of Susanville.

He joins siblings Alanah, 4, and Amaya, 1.

Madison Mae Monahan

Madison Mae Monahan was born to Tyler J. Monahan and Amber R. Duboise at 3:37 Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tammy Duboise and Tommy Duboise, of Susanville.

Paternal grandparents are Richard Monahan, Dawn- Shaw and Holly Frene.