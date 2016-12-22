BLM names Alan Bittner new Northern California district manager

Alan Bittner, a natural resource manager with experience in three western states, has been named the new district manager for the Bureau of Land Management’s Northern California District.

Bittner is currently manager of the BLM’s Anchorage Field Office, where he oversees management of 24 million acres in western, south-central and southeast Alaska. Prior to working in Alaska, he was an assistant manager in the BLM’s Carson City, Nevada District, where he oversaw the forestry, range, recreation and wild horse and burro programs. Bittner started his career working for the BLM and Forest Service in Idaho.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from Cornerstone University in Michigan.

“I look forward to being a part of the California BLM team and working with the dedicated employees,” Bittner said. “The diversity of issues and the strong partnerships in the Northern California District provide a great foundation to continue to build community support. My family and I are excited about making the transition to Northern California.”

BLM California State Director Jerry Perez said Bittner’s wide-ranging experience will be a good fit for the diverse Northern California District, which stretches from the Great Basin in far west Nevada to California’s North Coast.

“Alan’s experience will serve him well in Northern California, where BLM responsibilities range from programs such as rangeland and forest management to stewardship of nationally-recognized areas that are part of the BLM system of National Conservation Lands,” Perez said. “We look forward to his leadership in the management of public lands within the state of California and Northwestern Nevada.”

Bittner will replace Northern California District Manager Nancy Haug, who retires at the end of the year. He will begin is duties in early January.