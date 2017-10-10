Business Scene for 10/10/17

OPENING SOON

The Sierra Shopping Center said good-bye to Treats Natural Pet Marketplace recently. Soon, Pet Station will be opening in the same location. After some remodeling, they plan to open their doors. For now, they tell us you can call them and place your order and it will be delivered for free right to your door. For more information, see their ad in today’s paper.

WHIFFER SNIFFERS

You can now catch a whiff of a Whiffer Sniffers at Hodge Podge Lodge. These fun plush characters are scented collectibles full of personality and charm. Each character’s scent matches their appearance. They hook nicely to a backpack or purse. Kelly Smith invites you in to check them out. Hodge Podge Lodge is located at 2206 Main St. in Susanville.

NEW LOTIONS AND RED BED THERAPY

Jon Barker, owner of Sierra Tan in Susanville, is excited to be carrying new, limited edition Hempz body moisturizers. They come in a variety of scents, including Pumpkin Spice/Vanilla Chai and Milk and Honey. Sierra Tan is also running a special on Red Bed Therapy packages. For more information, see their ad in this week’s paper or call 257-8267. Sierra Tan is located at 60 Hall Street, Susanville, just behind the police station.

SUPER FAMILY FUN AND LADIES NIGHT OUT

Susanville Assembly of God Church has a fun-filled weekend planned for the community. On Friday, Oct. 13, they will be hosting a Super Family Fun Night at 6 p.m. featuring Susie Starr and Friend. There will be an ice cream sundae party lab and science experiments too.

On Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m., Susie will be the featured speaker for the More Precious than Jewels ladies night out. You’ll enjoy a great presentation, fellowship, food, drawings and much more. For more information on these programs, see their ad in this week’s paper.

OKTOBERFEST AT UNITED METHODIST

It’s the sixth annual Oktoberfest at United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 21. Dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Bring the whole family to listen to live German Folk music and enjoy a delicious dinner. The dinner will be held at the Fellowship Hall at 635 Cottage St. in Susanville.

MARKETING STILL MAKES SENSE

It’s been some time since I’ve mentioned some of the many services our advertising and marketing departments offer here at the Lassen County Times along with our parent company, Feather Publishing Company, that also publishes our sister newspapers in Plumas County. With more than 100 years of combined experience in marketing as well as in advertising layout and design, our team can effectively create solid advertising campaigns that consistently bring proven results for both businesses and professionals.

Print advertising in our newspapers and niche publications here and in neighboring Plumas County has more than survived the test of time, as exemplified by Quincy’s Feather River Bulletin celebrating its 150th anniversary this past year. Community newspapers are still and will continue to be a solid marketing solution that can bring you the results you should demand and deserve from your ad investment.

With the economic challenges small businesses continue to face day in and day out, coupled with the growing confusion of where to advertise effectively in this new media world, the last thing you need to worry about is having a truly successful marketing plan and that’s where our team comes in.

The right message, effectively created by an experienced marketing team and delivered to your potential customers by a medium with consistent and proven readership will undoubtedly produce results.

So, if you are feeling overwhelmed with the myriad choices, perhaps not satisfied with your present plan or simply want some insight on how to grow your business, we’d be more than happy to sit down and discuss your specific sales goals to suggest the right campaign tailored to meet your individual budget.

A simple call any one of us in the advertising department here at the Times — me, Laura or Erika — gives you the expertise of our entire team in both marketing and graphics. It’s really this simple: Our success depends entirely on making you successful. And we are committed to doing just that.