Business Scene for the week of 01/03/17

EARLYBIRD SIGNUPS THIS SATURDAY

Lassen Youth Fastpitch Softball early bird signups are at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Susanville Pizza Factory. Though there will be additional signup dates, you will receive a discount for signing up early. For more information, see their ad in this week’s paper, or call Crystal Jones at 260-0477.

GET FIT FOR 2017

Come on down to Anytime Fitness Jan. 2 through 6 and sign up for their New Year’s Deal. The plan includes personal training sessions as well as access to their facilities worldwide. For more information, see their ad in this week’s paper, or stop in at 2635 Main Street, Susanville.

TWENTY-FIVE YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Pregill Insurance Agency is celebrating 25 years of providing insurance services to the community of Susanville and surrounding areas. They specialize in home, farm and business insurance, so give them a call at 257-7254, or see their ad in this week’s newspaper.

NEW YEAR NEW HABITS

If you’ve wanted to quit using tobacco, the Lassen Indian Health Center will be offering a Tobacco Cessation Class from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Lassen Indian Health Center LCR facility at 795 Joaquin Street in Susanville. Plus, they are holding their diabetes luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. in the Susanville Indian Rancheria Eatery. There will be educational information, lunch and special incentives for those attending. For more information see their ad in this weeks paper.

ANNUAL VISITORS GUIDE IN THE WORKS

It’s time once again to begin focusing our attention on tourism this summer and all the important impact it has on our local economy.

With that in mind, we have begun working on the Lassen County Times’ annual Lassen County Visitors Guide — it’s actually a work in progress all year long.

The full-color, high-quality magazine is packed full of information detailing virtually everything our county has to offer to both visitors and locals alike. Copies will be distributed free at hundreds of convenient locations in our region throughout the year.

As a way of extending its reach to entice more visitors to our very special niche in California, and as an added value to our advertisers, we also post the entire magazine in a user-friendly format on our website, lassennews.com. The electronic version of the visitors guide gets hundreds of views monthly throughout the season.

It has become apparent that many local business owners and service and hospitality providers continue to consider this informative publication an annual “must-buy” advertising investment — and if you are not one of them, it is certainly something for you to consider this year.

The deadline for advertising space will be here very soon, and your newspaper-advertising consultants have already been taking orders from advertisers. If you want to make sure you have space reserved in this product, tell your newspaper advertising consultant —Laura Tew, Erika Giusti, Teresa Stalteri or me, Jill Atkinson — or call the Times newspaper office at 257-5321. We’re ready and willing to help you design an effective ad tailored to both your budget and your business.

It’s the single most effective print and electronically packaged product used to entice vacationers and day-trippers to come and spend money in Lassen County. In that regard, consider your advertising investment in this product a partnership with your community and with us; it’s your advertising that makes this comprehensive and informative guide possible.