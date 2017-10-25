Business Scene for the week of 10/24/17

CRAFT FAIR

Soaring Eagle Blue Star Moms, will be having their annual craft fair the first weekend in December. If you would like a 10×10 booth, you can email president Joanne Darlington at [email protected]. The craft fair is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Reserve your space now.

CALLING ALL BUSINESS OWNERS

It’s time again for the annual Santa’s Sleigh Days shop local promotion throughout Susanville. If you’ve stocked up on holiday merchandise, then you might want to become one of our participating sponsors. The promotion includes your choice of a full or half page event ad in the special supplement that will be published in the Lassen County Times, Westwood PinePress and the Chester Progressive Nov. 28 and 29. Plus, your customers get to enter to win their share of the $500 in shopping spree giveaways and enjoy complimentary appetizers on Dec. 1. We’ve got great rates and seasonal payment plans available, too. So if you’re planning on having a holiday open house or shopping event, then let us do all the work for you while your staff focuses on delivering excellent customer service and sales.

If you would like to speak to one of our advertising consultants and find out how you can join in on the award winning Santa’s Sleigh Days promotion, call the Lassen County Times at 257-5321. The final deadline to reserve your space is Nov. 2.

EDUCATIONAL SEMINAR FOR HAIRDRESSERS

Karma Honeycutt, owner of the Chatterbox Salon, tells us she is hosting a Hattorri Hanzo Cutting and Shears class featuring Sarah Serbic. This educational seminar for local salon professionals will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

Space is limited, so register today by texting Justine at (916) 758-2273 or call the Chatterbox Salon.

CELEBRATE PETER LASSEN

The Lassen Historical Society will be celebrating Peter Lassen and his Danish Heritage at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Masonic Temple. There will be two guest speakers, Ken Johnston and Dave Freeman. Traditional aebleskivers dessert will be served by the local Job’s Daughters Bethel for a small donation.

COPPERVALE DINNER AND DANCE FUNDRAISER

Get your tickets today to the Coppervale Ski Area fundraiser dinner and dance on Nov. 3. The event will be held at the Lassen Community College Cafeteria/Student Union from 4:30 to 8 p.m. You can enjoy life music by Rickety Bridge, door prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are available at the LCC Student Union and Margie’s Book Nook.

HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTIES

Diamond Mountain Casino and Hotel will be having their annual costume party on Saturday, Oct. 28. There will be hotseat drawings starting at 7 p.m. and you could win your share of $5,200 in free play. The costume contest starts at 8 p.m. Get your best costume on and go see if you can be one of the lucky winners in the five different costume categories.

Gino Surian at the T&A Lounge tells us you can dance the night away at his Halloween party on Oct. 27. The party starts at 9 p.m. and you can enjoy musical entertainment by DJ Outlaw. Plus, they’ll be serving up spooktacular drink specials. If you’re a dart player, the dart league is starting up, too. Interested individuals should register for the league this week.

Celebrate Halloween in style at Lassen Ale Works with great live rock from GRB with Gary Renaud on guitar and vocals, frontman, our very own local Zach Bouyear, Mike Carr, Guitar Gangster and Dylan Douglas on drums. Costumes welcome. Drink specials. As always, no cover.