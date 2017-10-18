Business Scene for the week of 10/17/17

FIRE PELLET TIME

If you like burning Bear Mountain Golden Fire pellets, then you need to stop by Payless Building Supply and pick up some Pacific Pellet 100 percent Doug fir pellets. General Manager Mike Brouillard tells us they burn hot, clean and produce almost zero ash. He tells us he’s confident you will like the results. Be sure and stop by their Johnstonville Road location and load up on them. You can see their ad in this week’s paper for more information and prices. Mike says, they deliver, too.

THEY MOVED

Oscar Nails recently moved their shop just a few doors down in the Windgate Mall near Walmart. Their new location is much larger than their previous location. Treat yourself and enjoy a mimosa (providing you’re 21 or older) while you get a manicure, pedicure, gel or acrylic nails. You can give them a call at 251-5558, or 492-2882 or stop by their new shop at 2850 Main St., Suite 3.

JACK-O-LANTERN PIZZA

The Jack-o-Lantern pizza from Papa Murphy’s is now available. This pepperoni pizza is only available this time of year. It makes for an easy dinner if you’re taking little ones out trick-or-treating. Be sure and check out their ad in this week’s paper for more information and the price of this fun pizza.

WINDOW DECORATING CONTEST

With Halloween in just a few weeks, the Historic Uptown Susanville Association is sponsoring a window-decorating contest. Miss Lassen County’s court will be walking around judging the decorations again this year. If you would like to participate and are not in the Uptown district, give David Teeter at Margie’s Book Nook a call at 257-2392, and he will ask the ladies to stop by your store. Let’s see who wins this contest. I’ve already seen some decorated storefronts … so it’s time to get your stores done.

OPEN HOUSE/MEET AND GREET

Treats (pet food supply) inside Milwood Florist will be hosting an open house/meet and greet event for you and your four legged critters. Bre Glass invites everyone to join them and bring your pets from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18. They will have refreshments, raffles and more. Be sure and see what all they have to offer as the new owners of Treats in Susanville. They are located at 2020 Main Street in Susanville. You can also give them a call at 257-9194, or find them on Facebook.

PUMPKIN PATCH OPEN

Looking for a family fun day? Wemples Pumpkin Patch in Milford is just a short drive from Susanville. This family-owned business is a great outing for the whole family. You can enjoy a bite to eat, browse through the gift shop, pick a pumpkin and go for a ride around the pumpkin patch. You will find them at 450-525 Wemple Lane. in Milford. Or give them a call at 253-2514. They are open every day through Halloween.

GET YOUR TUX/ORDER YOUR CORSAGE

Uptown Uniforms is teaming up with Milwood Florist for a special night. From 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, join them for pizza, music and a special three-hour tuxedo flash sale. This special savings offer is only good this one evening. Popular styles are expected to sell out. It’s a great chance for kids and parents to come check out the different styles of tuxes, get it ordered along with your corsage. This event will be at Uptown Uniforms, which is located at 715 Main St. in Uptown Susanville.

ATTENTION CRAFTERS

The annual Monticola Club Christmas Boutique and Country Store is set from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 and then again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. They are currently looking for crafters for the event. Give Peggy a call at 257-2930 to reserve your spot.