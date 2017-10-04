Business scene for the week of 10/3/17

CARING FOR THE CAREGIVER

Are you caring for a loved one who is ill? The second Wednesday of every month there is a free caregiving support and educational workshop held at the Susanville Library. It’s a time to get together with others to address issues you face while caregiving for your loved one in a safe and supportive environment. It’s facilitated by Analuisa Orozco, LCSW of The Living In Wellness Center in Adin. For more information, call 640-2933.

CELEBRATE PUBLIC POWER WEEK

On Friday, Oct. 6, head Uptown to 65 S. Roop St., where the friendly folks at Lassen Municipal Utility District invite you to enjoy refreshments and enter a drawing for an LMUD gift card.

For more information about public power and LMUD, see their ad in this week’s paper or log on to lmud.org.

VFW Breakfast

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, William Davidson Post 2381 will once again be hosting its monthly breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 7.

The breakfast will be held downstairs at the Veterans Memorial building on Main Street in Susanville. The menu is scrambled eggs, sausages, hash browns, toast and beverages. The breakfast is open to the public each time. If you have any questions, call Delmer Brown at 249-6037.

FRESH HOMEMADE CANDY AND SWEETS

Susan Hatton, owner of The Sweet Shoppe, a home-based business in Susanville, whips up delicious sweet treats made to order. Hatton offers a wide variety of candies and confections from fudge to coffee cakes, toffee and more.

For more information on The Sweet Shoppe, see her ad in this week’s paper or look them up on Facebook. Hatton may also be reached at (209) 628-9304.

LASSEN REGULATORS TOYS FOR TOTS

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Lassen Regulators are holding a benefit shoot for Toys for Tots. The event will be held at Rice Canyon Range in Susanville, sign-up is at 9 a.m., shootout starts at 10 a.m.

The entry fee is one new, unwrapped toy for a 1 to 17-year-old child. The public is welcome, if you do not have cowboy guns, they will be provided. For more information, call Kid Nickle at 253-3502 or Bug Town Dusty at 260-0806.

SENIOR HEALTH FAIR

Flu season is on its way and Northeastern Rural Health Clinics is hosting its 2017 Senior Health Fair on Friday, Oct. 20. The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Susanville Senior Center on Sunkist Drive. Flu Shots will be given by Lassen County Public Health. Many other services and information will be available to support senior health this winter season.

RESCUED HEN ADOPTION

Animal Place Sanctuary has 1,300 rescued hens that will be available at their adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 14. They are 2-year-old leghorns from a battery cage egg farm and are ready for adoption into permanent homes.

If you are interested in being a scheduled adopter, see their ad in this week’s paper for fees and pre-adoption registration information.

HEART BEARS DRAWING

Lassen Family Services, Inc. tells us they are pleased to be holding a fundraiser drawing to award the winner with a beautiful Heart Bears wooden sculpture created by CDCR/CAL FIRE firefighter at Chamberlain Creek Conservation Camp and chainsaw artist Carlton R. J. Stevens. Tickets are available at Zaengles Carpet One Floor & Home and at Lassen Family Services office on Riverside Drive. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Dancing for a Brand New Me event on Oct. 21.