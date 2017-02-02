Business Scene for the week of 1/31/17

SHE’S BACK

Naomi Turner, of Room by Room Interiors, just returned from a convention where she learned the Pantone color of the year is “greenery,” white and warm grays. Naomi also informs us that the average for offers on home sales once staged is 23.3 days. So if you’re looking to sell your home, you might want to give her a call.

Naomi was also just honored by the Lassen Association of Realtors as “Affiliate of the Year.” You can reach Naomi at 310-3496.

STILL UPTOWN

With it being tax time, Mandy McGarva, CPA, informs us she continues to take new clients. She is still at her uptown Susanville location, 900 Main Street. You can reach Mandy at 260-0439.

NEW MANAGER AT LES SCHWAB

Scott Purdy, new general manager at Les Schwab, Susanville, invites you to come on in and say, “Hi.” Purdy has been with Schwab Tire Company for 25 years, and recently relocated from Winnemucca, Nevada, to head up the Susanville team. Purdy’s wife and two children will be joining him in Susanville after completing the school year in Nevada. Les Schwab is located at 2385 Main Street, Susanville. You may reach them at 257-8883.

TENTH ANNIVERSARY

Paul’s Automotive just celebrated their 10th anniversary in Susanville. Marrina Blanthorn originally opened the shop as B&B Auto on Johnstonville Road. Marrina, along with Paul Romesburg who has over 35 years of experience, are still at the same location on Johnstonville Road. They are open Monday through Friday to handle all of your cars mechanical needs. Give them a call at 251-5200.

MARKETING THAT STILL MAKES SENSE

It’s been some time since I’ve mentioned some of the many services our advertising and marketing departments offer here at the Lassen County Times, along with our parent company, Feather Publishing Company that also publishes our sister newspapers in Plumas County.

With more than 100 years combined experience in marketing as well as in advertising layout and design, our team can effectively create solid advertising campaigns that consistently bring proven results for both businesses and professionals.

Print advertising in our newspapers and niche publications here and in neighboring Plumas County has more than survived the test of time, as exemplified by Quincy’s Feather River Bulletin celebrating it’s 150th anniversary this year.

Community newspapers are still and will continue to be a solid marketing solution that can bring you the results you should demand and deserve from your ad investment.

With the economic challenges small businesses continue to face day in and day out, coupled with the growing confusion of where to advertise effectively in this new media world, the last thing you need to worry about is having a truly successful marketing plan and that’s where our team comes in. The right message, effectively created by an experienced marketing team and delivered to your potential customers by a medium with consistent and proven readership will undoubtedly produce results.

So, if you are feeling overwhelmed with the myriad choices, perhaps not satisfied with your present plan or simply want some insight n how to grow your business, we’d be more than happy to sit down and discuss your specific sales goals to suggest the right campaign tailored to meet your individual budget.

A simple call any one of us in the advertising department here at the Times — me, Laura, Erika or Teresa — gives you the expertise of our entire team in both marketing and graphics. It’s really this simple: Our success depends entirely on making you successful. And we are committed to doing just that.