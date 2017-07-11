Business Scene for the week of 4/11/17

LIVING THE LAKE LIFE

Well if you have a cabin in the woods or at the lake, Hodge Podge Lodge has some great new decor that would look fabulous in your cabin. “Lake Life” and ducks adorn the cups, plates, towels and more. Stop by Kelly Smith’s Main Street Susanville store soon to pick up your new decor.

NAREAU STILL AVAILABLE

Despite the recent fire that displaced many businesses at the center across from Walmart, Mark Nareau and staff will be working from home until they find a new office. You can reach them on their same office number, 257-6162. Mark tells us despite this setback, they will still be working and meeting with clients.

LASSEN COUNTY FAIR GUIDE

Be sure and check out the Lassen County Fair Guide in this week’s paper. It has the entire schedule of events in it with all the featured attractions. The festivities kick off Tuesday night with the 4-H barbecue. The fair opens Wednesday at 11 a.m. You can swing by our office to get an extra copy of the Fair Guide or grab one at the fairgrounds.

ANNUAL CHURCH IN THE PARK

Several of the area churches will be hosting the annual Church in the Park event on Sunday, July 16 at the Lloyd Keefer Park in Janesville. There will be a spiritual message by Pastor Tony Loubet from Standish Bible Church starting promptly at 10:30 a.m. A free barbecue potluck will follow, along with special guest musical performances by Lisa Daggs and Ronnie Horton. Daggs has been honored with numerous awards, including The Gospel Voice Diamond Award for Country Artist of the Year, CCMA’s Entertainer of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy fellowship with family and friends.

WHERE’S WALDO IS BACK

David Teeter at Margie’s Book Nook tells us it’s time to kick off the annual Where’s Waldo event in Susanville. In this week’s paper, you’ll find a list of the 25 participating sponsors and the contest rules. By collecting stamps of at least 20 sponsors, you can get a Waldo button and coupon, plus be entered in a drawing for a six volume deluxe Waldo book set and other prizes. The contest will end with the grand celebration at the end of July. Be sure to see their weekly ad for more promotional details.

LASSEN ALE WORKS AWARDS

Lassen Ale Works tells us they’re very excited to announce that their Black Lightning Dark Lager took second place in the Schwarzbier category at the California State Fair Beer Competition. Plus, they have two new summertime beers at their Uptown location and at The Boardroom on Johnstonville Road. The Boardroom is now open for lunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Plus, they have a great outdoor dining venue with plenty of seating. If you have a well-behaved pooch, they’re welcome to dine outdoors with you, too.

ART IN THE PARK

Rhoda Weber, owner of The Chickadee Boutique in Uptown Susanville, is coordinating a project to help benefit the children of Lassen County. Weber believes, and has seen firsthand, how children and families can benefit from hands-on creative art projects. Through Amy’s Corner, children ages 3 to 12 can take part in just such an event. Each Tuesday, from July 11 through Aug. 15, classes will be available, but you must pre-register. For more information, call The Chickadee Boutique at 250-6020 or check out their Facebook page @amyscorner.

STAYING ENTHUSIASTIC

It’s not always easy to be enthusiastic, especially when it seems like you’re the only one with more work than you think you could possibly handle. Sometimes life, work, family or activities can drain your energy. However, we can keep our enthusiasm at a high. The following strategies should help keep you motivated:

Be enthusiastic. Many times, we condition ourselves to be negative. We are afraid of being viewed as being overly enthusiastic or unrealistic. Some believe this will soften the blow of many problems or difficult situations that come along. Yet, by simply being enthusiastic, it eventually becomes real. Others pick up on enthusiasm, become excited themselves and then give their enthusiasm back. It becomes a beautiful circle of energy.

Don’t criticize, condemn or complain. And don’t put up with people who do. Another person’s negativity affects your own. It becomes a negative, ongoing cycle that is easy to begin, but can be difficult to come out of. Don’t fall for it from the beginning. Consciously decide to generate enthusiasm.