Business Scene for the week of 6/27/17

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS AND AUTO RACES

On Tuesday, July 4, head down to the Lassen County Fairgrounds for the annual Susanville Fireworks show and Auto Races. The gates open at 6 p.m., with racing starting at 7 p.m. The free fireworks show follows the races and starts at approximately 9:30 p.m. For more information on ticket prices and locations, see their ad in this week’s paper, or stop in at the fair office at 195 Russell Avenue, Susanville.

CALLING ALL KIDS

Looking for something fun for your kids to do? Community Church is offering a week of fun from July 10 to 14, for kids ages 4 years through kids entering 6th grade this fall. They will have music, games, experiments, stories and so much more. You’ll need to register your children for the fun week. See their ad in this week’s paper for more information and find out how to register.

VFW BREAKFAST

The first Saturday of the month, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2381 will be hosting a breakfast at the Veterans Memorial building on Main Street in Susanville. This Saturday from 6 to 11 a.m. July 1, they will be serving scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, toast and beverages. The breakfast is open to the public for a minimal charge. For more imformation, call VFW Chairman Delmer Brown at 249-6037.

EYELASH EXTENSIONS AND WAXING

Do you hate wearing or having to apply mascara everyday? Well, there’s a simpler way to get that great look everyday without the work. Esthetics by Jillian offers eyelash extensions, so your eyelashes look fabulous all of the time. Jillian (Dalu) also offers Brazilian waxing, too. You can call Jillian at 260-0054 to make your personal appointment in Susanville.

GREENHOUSE CLOSES JULY 1

Martin’s Produce & Greenhouse will be closing their greenhouses this Saturday, July 1. All of their flowers and plants are now on sale. You will find their greenhouses on Capezzoli Lane in Standish. Their produce stand will be opening this Saturday, July 1, just past Kentucky Fried Chicken. This season they will have their stand open on Tuesdays and Saturdays only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wilmer Martin tells us they will have fresh fruits and veggies in season, and on Saturdays, their baked goods. For more information, call them at 254-6503 or 260-1438.

BLUE STAR COUGAR CHALLENGE

Gather your friends, mark your calendars and sign up now for the first Blue Star Cougar Challenge in Susanville on Sept. 16. The Soaring Eagle Blue Star Moms are hosting the event with the help of Linda Powell and Rod McCollough. The race begins with a 2-mile run, followed by a 9-mile bike and another 2-mile run. There will also be a fun run for kids under 16. You can sign up for the event at Event Brite. Just look for the Blue Star Cougar Challenge. If you’d like to help sponsor the goodie bags, give president Joanne Darlington a call at 249-0453.

HEARD AT SMITH PROPERTIES

Larry and Donna Smith, of Smith Properties, are happy to welcome Shaun Heard to their real estate office. Shaun was born and raised here in Susanville and is excited to be working in real estate.

Shaun said, “It’s always been my dream to work in real estate and help people find their dream homes.”

Shaun is married and a father of five children. You can reach Shaun at 310-1234 or call the Shaun Heard office at 257-2441.

BOTTLE AND BRUSH ART BAR

Pictured to the left are Bryan and Roxanna Haynes at their Grand Opening of the Bottle & Brush Art Bar located at 2208 Main Street in Susanville. Bryan is an award winning, commissioned artist with more than 30 years experience. After starting the Cork and Canvas events at the Lassen County Arts Council, they decided there was an interest in the community for something unique to do. They feature premium wines and offer flights of red and white wine tasting in addition to a great selection of quality craft beers. You can register for the Paint & Sip classes online at bottleandbrushartbar.com. If you’re interested in hosting a private party, team building session or a specialty event, call them for more details at 250-3701. So, whether you want to wine taste in Susanville, paint in a group or solo setting or you’re looking for a unique gift, be sure to check out this one-of-a-kind local, new business. Photo by Laura Tew.