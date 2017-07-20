Business Scene for the week of 7/18/17

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

There are a couple of events coming up that you are not going to want to miss. On Aug. 5, it’s the Lassen County Farm Bureau’s Blues and Brews annual scholarship fundraiser at Every Bloomin’ Thing. There will be live music; a barbecue and microbrew tasting. Dinner is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased now at Every Bloomin’ Thing’s locations in Susanville and Chester. On Aug. 19 is Lassen Land and Trail Trust’s Farm to Table 2017. You can experience a magical evening of family-style farm-fresh cuisine. This is a fundraiser for LLandTT. This year’s event will be held at Sierra Cascade Nursery in Standish. For more information, call 257-3252.

SUSANVILLE RANCH RODEO SATURDAY

Come on out to the fairgrounds this Saturday, July 22, for the fourth annual Susanville Ranch Rodeo. The action starts at 1 p.m., with both team and jackpot events, including team branding and ranch bronco riding. There will be a Calcutta auction and food and beverages will be available. The event is held at the north arena. For more information, call Carey or Pat Cannon at 254-6997.

WINE WEDNESDAYS

Roxanna and Bryan Haynes, owners of the newly opened Bottle & Brush Art Bar on Main Street in Susanville, tell us you don’t have to attend the Paint & Sip classes to enjoy a refreshing craft beer or premium glass of wine. They have a relaxing atmosphere for you to enjoy conversation with your friends and even encourage you to bring your own snack trays or lunch on your visit. On Wine Wednesdays, you’ll be able to get special discounts on a single glass or bottle purchase. For more details, see their ad in this week’s paper.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AT THE CASINO

There is a lot of great entertainment happening at the fair this week, including the headliner show featuring the Casey Donahew Band, sponsored by Diamond Mountain Casino. Plus, the casino is hosting Husky Burnette on Thursday, July 20 in the Diamond Willow Room. This sought-after musician from Tennessee will be playing starting at 9 p.m. Presale tickets are available at the casino gift shop and the night of the show at the door. Be sure to stop by their fair booth and dunk tank and help them raise funds that support many worthwhile local organizations.

NEW LOCATIONS FOR FIRE RAVAGED BUSINESSES

Due to the recent building complex fire, Stephen King, Attorney at Law, has relocated to 2930 Riverside Drive, next door to the old office. He tells us he has been working diligently to recreate and reclaim existing client files and does not anticipate any permanent damage. He is still accepting new clients and you can schedule a consultation by calling 257-6109. Sierra Central Credit Union has relocated to the old Payless Shoe Source building next to Pizza Factory at 3005 Riverside Drive in Susanville. The branch is up and running and ready to help you with all of your loan and banking needs.

RENO BIGHORNS HOST BASKETBALL CLINIC AT COLLEGE

The Reno Bighorns will host a basketball clinic at Lassen Community College on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 1 and 2. The goal of the program is for players ages 6 to 14 to develop their skill levels and cultivate respect, sportsmanship and work ethic in addition to mastering the fundamentals of the game. For more information and to register, call (775) 853-8220.

ZIPPER, LIGHT PARADE, WOODCARVING AND MORE

Yes, the ever-popular Zipper carnival ride will be at the fair. Also, there will be all new woodcarving demonstrations daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jensen Hall. Don’t miss out on entering the light parade on Thursday night, and for the kids on Sunday there will be a cupcake decorating and sundae-making contest. For entry forms or for more information, stop in at the fair office and see your Lassen County Fair Guide (inside the July 12 edition of the Times) for the complete fair schedule of events.