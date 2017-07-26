Business Scene for the week of 7/25/17

WIN A WOODEN BEAR

Handcrafted wooden bears are helping fund Lassen Family Services programs. You can purchase a drawing ticket to win a handcrafted Heart Bear display, made by Carlton R.J. Stevens, a CDCR CalFire fighter at the Chamberlain Creek Conservation Camp. You can buy your tickets at Zaengles Carpet One, where the bear is on display.

The lucky winner will be drawn during Lassen Family Services Dancing for a Brand New Me event in October. Stop by Zaengles soon to purchase your tickets and see the Heart Bear display.

WHERE’S WALDO PARTY

There’s still time to play the Where’s Waldo game this week. All you have to do is collect at least 20 of the 25 possible store stamps/signatures and bring your passport to Margie’s Book Nook to get a button and a coupon. Then you’ll be entered in a drawing for a six-volume deluxe Waldo book set and other prizes. The final party will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 31 at Margie’s Book Nook.

TOTAL KOMBAT FIGHTING SERIES COMING

Diamond Mountain Casino and Hotel and Iron Pit Productions present the Arena War Total Kombat Fighting Series at 6 p.m. Aug. 12. Witness live kickboxing and mixed martial arts action under the stars for what’s sure to be a night of total kombat action. See the casino for tickets and more information.

THIRD ANNUAL BARBECUE COOK-OFF

It’s time for the annual Lassen Senior Services barbecue cook-off on Aug. 18 and 19 at the Lassen County Fairgrounds. The cook-off starts at 11 a.m. Admission includes a tasting ticket and a vote for People’s Choice Award. There will be live entertainment, vendors and kids activities, too.

SUSAN RIVER REALTY HAS MOVED

LeAnn Smith, owner/Broker of Susan River Realty in Susanville, is excited to announce that she has moved her office to the well known “A” frame building located at 2360 Main St., Susanville. Smith invites you to stop in and say “Hi.” As always, she is happy to help with all your real estate needs. See her ads in this week’s paper for more information.

CLEARING OUT SUMMER

Hodge Podge Lodge is always changing things up. Owner Kelly Smith is making room for new items arriving, as a result of that she is having a summer sale. Check out her ad in today’s paper for more information. If you are looking for garden items, or summer dishes, now is the time to stock up.

POINTS OF VIEW WORTH CONSIDERING

The following are thoughts worth sharing from a local businessman based on his own experiences (the problem seems more epidemic in larger cities, but we’re certainly not immune to some of the same here).

A good reminder for all us who own businesses and have employees:

Count change back. Don’t just dump a handful of money and the receipt in the customer’s hand. It demonstrates laziness and lack of interest in your customer.

Be consistent with hours of operation.

Be reliable for your customers so they know when they can get what they need from you without being confused or becoming frustrated.

Personal calls. This one is easy: Stay off the phone with personal calls when you have customers standing in front of you. At the very least, they deserve your undivided attention.

Have a phone number on the front of your building or on your signs. With today’s use of cell phones, if customers driving by your place of business could quickly see your phone number, it could very easily result in a sale, order or service call for your establishment.