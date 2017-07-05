Business Scene for the week of 7/4/17

BARBER SERVICES AT THE DIAMOND MOUNTAIN HOTEL

Pat Tafoya tells us he’s recently joined the team at the newly opened Meraki Beauty Parlour inside the Diamond Mountain Hotel. He’s available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday for walk-ins only. Tafoya specializes in barber cuts and has several decades of experience.

FREE VISION SCREENING

The Susanville Elks and the California/Hawaii State Major Project invite all children ages 3-1/2 to 7 years of age to go to the Elks Lodge for a free vision screening from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 11. They will continue after 11:30 if not all children have been seen.

CROWLEY WINS AWARD

Angie Crowley, of Edward Jones in Susanville, recently won the firm’s exclusive Spirit in Partnership Award for outstanding performance during 2016. Jim Weddle, the firm’s managing partner, says, “Angie had demonstrated unyielding dedication and enthusiasm for her business of serving individual investors, she has reached a benchmark in her career that deserves recognition and the the Spirit of Partnership Award provides that recognition.” You can call Angie at 257-2803 for all your investment needs.

NEW ARTIST AT ARTISAN

Wildlife photographer Joshua Able, known as Bobs Creek Photography, will be displaying his photographs at Artisan Coffee in Janesville from July 7 through August 11. There will be an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 7. Joshua has a selection of photos from Northern California, Nevada and extensively in the Yellowstone National Park regions. He also has a selection from Southern Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Be sure and stop by Artisan Coffee to check out his work, or you can go online, bobscreekphotos.com.

OPERATION ARCTIC

First Southern Baptist Church, at the corner of Cornell and Alexander streets in Susanville, is hosting a vacation Bible school for kids from kindergarten to sixth grade. This free VBS is from 9 to 11:45 a.m. July 10 to 14. The theme is Operation Arctic, every child will get a free bible and T-shirt. You can contact Debi at the church for more information, 257-4767.

MEYERS AT MT. LASSEN PROPERTIES

Mt. Lassen Properties owner/broker, Vicki Lozano, welcomes Dawn Meyers to her Uptown Susanville office. Dawn has been a realtor in the Susanville area for some time. You can call Dawn at 310-4614, or call the office at 257-8087.

FIREWORKS TONIGHT

The Susanville Fireworks show at the Lassen County Fairgrounds is tonight, and starts at approximately 9:30 p.m. following the 4th of July Celebration Auto Races at the Diamond Mountain Speedway in Susanville. The gates open at 6 p.m. and races start at 7 p.m. For more information, call the Fair Office at 251-8900.

SIGN UP NOW

J and J Performing Arts is starting their new Summer Session series of dance classes. They have a variety to choose from. For more information, see their ad in this week’s paper or visit jandjperformingarts.com.