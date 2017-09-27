Business Scene for the week of 9/26/17

ANNUAL MEETING

The Lassen County Federal Credit Union is having its 2017 Annual Meeting. This year’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. You can meet your board of directors and enjoy some refreshments. The meeting is held at the credit union, 2605 Riverside Drive.

BEST OF BROADWAY AUDITIONS

The Susanville Best of Broadway is having its auditions for the 2018 show. If you love to sing and dance, you’ll want to be part of the largest annual theatrical production in Lassen County. Auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and 14 at House of Dance, 718 Main Street in Susanville. See their ad in this week’s paper, or go to susanvillebestofbroadway.org for more information.,

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED

Livid Edge Motorsports in Susanville is ready to help you get your truck or Jeep ready for winter driving or off-roading. Brothers Terrin and Tucker Vargas can help you with all of your on- and off-road needs. They don’t just do four-wheel drives. Stop in today at 2995 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, to see what else they have to offer, or see their ad in this week’s paper.

RIDE THE BUS FOR FREE

The Lassen Transit Service Agency is offering free fare days in October and November. This includes routes serviced by Lassen Rural Bus, including Dial-A-Ride. For more information on dates and details, see their ad in this week’s paper or log onto their website at lassentransportation.com.

JandJ INSTRUCTORS GAIN EXPERIENCE

Recently, the instructors and apprentices from JandJ Performing Arts attended Prestige Dance Experience in Reno, Nevada. They trained with choreographers from all over the United States, including New York and Los Angeles. JoJo Gomez, who recently toured with Demi Lovato, was the featured artist. Jessica Wade tells us her classes were filled with high energy and emotional intention. Wade’s teaching focuses on her dancers obtaining originality while maintaining their technical base and high performance level. Wade welcomes you to try a class. She offers something for everyone from ages 18 months to mature adults. For more information, see her ad in this week’s paper or log on to her website at jandjperformingarts.com.

MILWOOD ADDS PET FOOD

The Glass family, owners of Milwood Florist, announce that with the closing of Treats Natural Pet Marketplace, they will now be carrying the same great brands of pet food you have grown to love and trust. Nothing else at Milwood is changing; they are just expanding their line of inventory. Milwood Florist has been family owned and operated for 45 years. The Glass family is looking forward to seeing new faces and want you to know your well-mannered, leashed pet is welcome. They are located at 2020 Main Street, Susanville.

FALL PLANTING FESTIVAL

Join Melissa McCoy and her gardening expert team from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 30 for a Fall Planting Festival. They will be giving advice and showing new varieties to plant this season. Be sure and see their ad in this week’s paper for all the amazing seasonal sales going on this week only. You will find them in Johnstonville, on Facebook or online at everybloomin.com. You can also reach them at 251-2330.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

It’s the last week of National Recovery Month. Hope for Overcoming Hurts, Habits and Hang-Ups is a faith based 12-step program. Community Church will be hosting again this Friday night at 6:30 p.m. If you haven’t attended any so far, you are invited to join them this Friday night. It will be held at 110 N. Gay Street in Susanville.