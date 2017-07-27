Car wash benefits LCC Special Athletes & Activities Club

Support the local Lassen Community College Special Athletes & Activities Club by getting your car washed!

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 28 at Baxter’s Auto Parts, located at 3030 Riverside Drive, the local club is hosting a fundraiser car wash.

The proceeds from the event will help fund the club with two college scholarships, the Kia Jonas Memorial Scholarship and Yvonne Logan Memorial Scholarship. The funds raised will also be put toward the parade float, will help purchase uniforms for the Special Olympics and any other community activity the club members would like to do throughout the year.

The club urges community members to stop by if they have a dirty vehicle or if they just want to make a donation.

For more information, call Faculty Advisor of the S.A.A.C., Carrie Nyman, at 257-6181, ext. 8980.