Chapman honored for solid waste service

Jim Chapman, who said himself he tried to stay away from the Lassen Regional Solid Waste Management Authority during his 36 years as a county supervisor, was recognized for his many years of service.

Authority Vice Chairman Tom Hammond presented Chapman with a resolution acknowledging and commending him for his service on the board.

“During Mr. Chapman’s tenure on the Board of Directors, his experience since 1973 as a city of Susanville Councilman and a Lassen County Supervisor, helped guide the authority to promote and provide reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sound solid waste management services for Susanville and Lassen County,” read the resolution.

“Jim will be remembered by his fellow directors, staff of the Lassen Regional Solid Waste Management Authority and the community for his devotion to public service, zeal to improve the quality of life in Susanville and Lassen County and his expressive personality.

Chapman served on the board from January 2013 to December 2016.

The board unanimously adopted the resolution during the Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. Chairman Kathie Garnier was absent for the meeting.