Chariots of Choice donate gifts

With the giving nature associated with the holiday season filling the air, representatives from the motorcycle club Chariots of Choice spent some time ensuring local youth had a merry Christmas.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Chariots of Choice group presented toys for 17 local youth from the Lassen County Wrap Around Program.

“If you can’t make kids smile, it’s going to be a pretty miserable world,” said Chariots of Choice member Dave “Phqrwe” Hendrix.

This is the second annual donation from the club.

The Wraparound facilitators tell the club the number of children in the program with ages and gender.

Donation boxes were set out and Winje’s Emporium in Doyle, and at One Stop Ranch and Feed in Reno. From donations not collected, the Northern Nevada Confederation of Clubs helps out what cannot be covered from the donations.

The children state what they’d like, and if the club members see the items requested they pick it out.

“What a warm, happy addition to the holiday, said Family Solutions Wraparound facilitator Jayson Vial as the club presented the gifts.

The facilitators wrapped the presents before bringing them to the intended youth.