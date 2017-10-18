Chester Progressive Public Notices the week of 10/18/17

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:

Unit No. A-26, Lisa Arnold P.O. Box 64, Chester, CA 96020.

Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 10:15 a.m., at 741 Main St., Chester, CA.

/s/Beverly Emerson, Storage Manager

Published CP

Oct. 18, 25, 2017|

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:

Unit No. 88, Danielle Bettcher, P.O. Box 851, Chester, CA 96020.

Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 10:45 a.m., at 451 Firehouse Road, Lake Almanor, CA.

/s/Beverly Emerson, Storage Manager

Published CP

Oct. 18, 25, 2017|

Scotts John Quarry Project

USDA Forest Service

Lassen National Forest

Almanor Ranger District

Butte County, California

Notice of Objection: Scotts John Quarry Project

A Final Environmental Assessment (FEA) and a draft Decision Notice/Finding Of No Significant Impact (DN/FONSI) for the above project is available for review and opportunity to object. This pre-decisional objection period is intended to provide those interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known prior to a decision being made. The project is located in Section 17, Township 26 North, Range 5 East, Mount Diablo Meridian. Copies of the FEA and draft DN/FONSI are available at the Almanor Ranger District office, 900 East Highway 36, P.O. Box 767, Chester, CA 96020 and at the Lassen National Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/projects/lassen/landmanagement/projects. The Responsible Official, Acting District Ranger Erick Stemmerman, intends to select the proposed action, which includes developing a quarry site to produce a localized source of rock gravel for road maintenance and watershed improvement projects.

Additional information regarding these environmental documents and/or the predecisional administrative review process (objection) can be obtained from Laura Corral at the above address, by phone at (530) 258-5156, or by email at [email protected].

Opportunity to Object: This quarry project is subject to the pre-decisional objection process pursuant to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A & B. It is not subject to the appeal procedures found at 36 CFR 215. Only those individuals and organizations who previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding a proposed project or activity during scoping or any other instance where the responsible official solicited written comments, have standing to file an objection (36 CFR 218.5(a)).

Notices of objection must meet the specific content requirements of 36 CFR 218.8. Written objections, including attachments, must be filed (regular mail, fax, e-mail, hand-delivery, express delivery, or messenger service) with the appropriate Reviewing Officer within 45 days (36 CFR 218.26(a)) from the publication date of this notice in the Chester Progressive, paper of record. Objections sent by mail or delivery service must be postmarked by the closing date of the filing period. Objections must include: 1) name, address and telephone; 2) signature or other verification of authorship; 3) identify a single lead objector when applicable; 4) project name, Responsible Official name and title, and name of affected National Forest(s) and/or Ranger District(s); 5) reasons for, and suggested remedies to resolve, your objections; and, 6) description of the connection between your objections and your prior comments (36 CFR 218.8(d)). Incorporation of documents by reference shall not be allowed with the exception of certain documents found at 36 CFR 218.8 (b). The publication date of this notice is the exclusive means for calculating the time period to file an objection (36 CFR 218.6(c). Those wishing to object should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source.

Objections must be submitted to:

Dave Hays, Reviewing Officer, Lassen National Forest, 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-2151. Objections may be submitted by FAX [530-252-6428] or by hand-delivery to the Forest Supervisor’s Office, at the address shown above, during normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm). Electronic objections may be submitted to [email protected] with Subject: Scotts John Quarry Project Objection.

The Responsible Official may not issue a decision for this project until the Reviewing Officer has responded to all pending objections. The Reviewing Officer shall issue a written response to the objector(s) concerning their objection(s) within 45 days following the end of the objection-filing period (36 CFR 218.26 (b)). When no objections are filed, the decision may occur on, but not before, the fifth business day following the end of the objection-filing period (36 CFR 218.12 (c)(2)).

Published CP

Oct. 18, 2017|