Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 10/25/17
Storage property sale
Notice of Lien Sale
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:
Unit No. A-26, Lisa Arnold P.O. Box 64, Chester, CA 96020.
Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.
Lien Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 10:15 a.m., at 741 Main St., Chester, CA.
/s/Beverly Emerson, Storage Manager
Published CP
Oct. 18, 25, 2017|
Storage property sale
Notice of Lien Sale
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:
Unit No. 88, Danielle Bettcher, P.O. Box 851, Chester, CA 96020.
Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.
Lien Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 10:45 a.m., at 451 Firehouse Road, Lake Almanor, CA.
/s/Beverly Emerson, Storage Manager
Published CP
Oct. 18, 25, 2017|
Public Notice
Last Day for Receiving Green Waste
at the Chester Landfill
The Plumas County Department of Public Works – Solid Waste Division announces that the Chester Landfill will be closing for the winter season.
The last day for receiving green waste at the Chester Landfill will be Saturday, November 4, 2017.
Green waste receiving at the Chester Landfill will re-open in the spring of 2018.
Published CP
Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 2017|