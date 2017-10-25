Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 10/25/17

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:

Unit No. A-26, Lisa Arnold P.O. Box 64, Chester, CA 96020.

Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 10:15 a.m., at 741 Main St., Chester, CA.

/s/Beverly Emerson, Storage Manager

Published CP

Oct. 18, 25, 2017|

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:

Unit No. 88, Danielle Bettcher, P.O. Box 851, Chester, CA 96020.

Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 10:45 a.m., at 451 Firehouse Road, Lake Almanor, CA.

/s/Beverly Emerson, Storage Manager

Published CP

Oct. 18, 25, 2017|

Public Notice

Last Day for Receiving Green Waste

at the Chester Landfill

The Plumas County Department of Public Works – Solid Waste Division announces that the Chester Landfill will be closing for the winter season.

The last day for receiving green waste at the Chester Landfill will be Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Green waste receiving at the Chester Landfill will re-open in the spring of 2018.

Published CP

Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 2017|