Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 2/1/17

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Foreclosure No.: 063-52972 Title (TSG) No.: 063-52972 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/03/2009 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation, as trustee, or successor trustee or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by BRUCE W. DEANE AND MARSHA D. DEANE, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded on 06/19/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-4238 of Official Records in the Office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 10/11/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-5880 of Official Records of said County, WILL SELL ON 02/15/2017 at 11:00AM At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 103 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137 The Assessor’s Parcel No. is: 104-151-002 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance with interest thereon of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $115,303.91. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specific in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principle balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. This notice is sent for the purpose of collecting a debt. Cal-Sierra Title Company is attempting to collect a debt on behalf of the holder and owner of the note. Any information obtained or provided to this Company or to the creditor will be used for that purpose. If the Trustee is unable to convey title or if the sale is set aside for any reason, the successful bidder/purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to receive a return of the monies paid to the Trustee and said successful bidder/purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Lender/Mortgagee or Trustee. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063-52972. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” TRUSTOR OR RECORD OWNER: BRUCE W. DEANE AND MARSHA D. DEANE DATED: 01/13/2017 CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, as said Trustee BY: DAVID O. WINDLE, PRESIDENT Trustee’s Address and Telephone No: CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY 295 MAIN STREET QUINCY, CA 95971 (530) 283-0700 NPP0300161 To: CHESTER PROGRESSIVE PUB: 01/25/2017, 02/01/2017, 02/08/2017

Frontier Services

Frontier provides basic residential services for rates from $18.60-$22.00 for flat rate service. Frontier also provides basic business services for rates from $33.00-$42.00. Other taxes, fees, and surcharges may apply. Frontier offers single party service, touch tone, toll blocking, access to long distance, emergency services, operator assistance, and directory assistance. Use of these services may result in additional charges. Budget or economy services also may be available.

Frontier offers Lifeline service which is a nontransferable government assistance program that provides a $9.25 discount on the cost of monthly telephone service or eligible broadband products (where available) and is limited to one discount per household. In addition to Basic Lifeline, individuals living on federally recognized Tribal Lands who meet the eligibility criteria may also qualify for additional monthly discounts through Enhanced Lifeline and up to $100.00 toward installation fees through the Tribal Link-Up program. You may also qualify for an additional state discount where available.

If you have any questions regarding Frontier’s rates or services, please call us at 1-800-921-8101 for further information or visit us at www.Frontier.com.

2/1/17

Frontier Services

Frontier brinda servicios residenciales básicos por tarifa fija desde $18.60 hasta $22.00. Asimismo, las tarifas de Frontier por los servicios comerciales básicos oscilan entre $33.00 y $42.00. Es probable que se cobren otros impuestos, aranceles y recargos. Frontier ofrece servicio para usuario único, sistema de telefonía electrónica, bloqueo de llamadas, acceso a llamadas de larga distancia, servicios de emergencia, asistencia de operador y asistencia de guía telefónica. El uso de estos servicios puede generar cargos adicionales. Frontier también pone a tu disposición servicios económicos y servicios acordes a tu presupuesto.

Frontier ofrece el servicio de Lifeline, un programa gubernamental de asistencia no transferible que concede un descuento único de $9.25 por hogar en el costo del servicio telefónico mensual o en productos de banda ancha seleccionados (cuando estén disponibles). Además de Lifeline Básico, los individuos que residen en tierras tribales reconocidas por el gobierno federal y reúnan las condiciones de elegibilidad exigidas también podrán acceder a otros descuentos mensuales a través de Enhanced Lifeline de hasta $100.00 en los costos de instalación mediante el programa Tribal Link-Up. En ciertos estados, también podrás solicitar y acceder a otros descuentos estatales.

Si tienes alguna pregunta sobre los servicios o las tarifas de Frontier o quieres obtener más información, llámanos al 1-800-921-8101 o visita nuestra página www.Frontier.com.

2/1/17

NOTICE OF PROPOSAL TO

ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION

for

East Creek Restoration Project

NOTICE is given that a Mitigated Negative Declaration has been prepared setting forth the findings that the following proposed action, restoration of East Creek, will have a less than significant adverse effect on the environment. This project is located at: T28N, R10E, Sections 31 and 32, Lassen County, CA. The project area is approximately 6 miles southeast of the township of Westwood on the south end of Mountain Meadows Reservoir. This document is proposed to be adopted and has been filed with the Honey Lake Valley Resource Conservation District (RCD). It is now available for inspection and review. It is also available at the Plumas Corporation website at www.plumascorporation.org. The review period for this Mitigated Negative Declaration is from February 1, 2017 through March 3, 2017. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period.

For further information on this, contact: Ian Sims, Honey Lake Valley RCD, 530-257-7271 x110, 170 Russell Ave, Suite C, Susanville, CA 96130.

