City negotiates severance package for city administrator

Rumors that Jared Hancock, the Susanville City Administrator, would be leaving have circulated around Susanville for several weeks — and Hancock’s evaluation by the council has been on several closed session agendas.

At the city council’s Wednesday, Aug. 16 Jessica Ryan, the city’s attorney announced Hancock will be leaving his employment with the city, but she provided no explanation for that decision or any details regarding the severance package.

“The city council and the city administrator, Mr. Jared Hancock, in closed session, reached a mutual separation agreement,” Ryan said. “Mr. Hancock’s last day as city administrator will be Oct. 11, 2017. A press release will be issued soon, and the city council wishes to thank Mr. Hancock for his years of hard work on behalf of the city and for the city.”

There was no comment from the councilmembers or the public.