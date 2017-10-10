College hosts Bagel Thursday and workshops

College is a new and exciting experience for many students, but it also brings its challenges.

Lassen Community College will be hosting Bagel Thursday every third Thursday of the month.

Bagel Thursday is a set of College Success Workshops held in the learning center between 9 and 11 a.m. Bagels and cold brew coffee will be available to those who attend.

Here is the schedule for the workshops:

•Oct. 19 is The Power of Yet.

•Nov. 16 is How to prepare for finals.

•Dec. 14 is Overcoming Anxiety.

•Jan. 18 is Discover Your Learning Style.

•Feb. 15 is Math Study Skills.

•March 15 is Effective Note Taking Methods.

•April 19 is Budgeting to Survive the Summer.

•May 17 is Resumes Which Work.