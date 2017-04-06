Community feels the loss of local chaplain

The loss local public safety agencies and the county as a whole has experienced is not small.

According to a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, the unexpected passing of public safety chaplain Bruce Ingle is heartbreaking.

“The passing of Pastor Bruce weighs heavily on the hearts of our public safety family and we will all miss serving alongside him,” read the statement.

According to a statement released by the Susanville Police Department, Ingle passed away Tuesday evening, April 4, while at home with his wife, Debbie.

Ingle “had recently undergone bypass surgery, and was anticipating a full recovery, making his passing an unexpected tragedy,” the statement read.

He will be most remembered, the police department said, as the senior pastor at the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Susanville from 1993 until his passing.

Ingle started his service as a public safety chaplain in 2004, when he and other local clergy were recruited by then Sheriff Bill Freitas to create the Law Enforcement Chaplain Program.

The Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Susanville Police Department in developing the program, and Ingle completed his training in 2004.

Shortly after the program was implemented, Ingle joined the Susanville Fire Department where he served as a volunteer and chaplain until his recent passing.

“He’d been with us for 13 years and we miss him,” said Susanville Fire Department Chief James Moore.

Ingle also provided chaplain services to both the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department.

“Pastor Bruce was always available to come out and serve our community. Whether it be for critical incident stress debriefing, grief counseling or general support, Pastor Bruce has always been there for us. He served with unwavering dedication to God and community, and a great deal of love and compassion,” read the Sheriff’s Office statement.

Services for Ingle will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Community Church, located at 1400 Numa Road in Susanville.