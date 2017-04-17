Council appoints new member

The Susanville City Council appointed a successor for veteran councilmember Rod DeBoer at a special meeting held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17.

The council unanimously selected Mendy Schuster from a slate of six candidates who applied to fill the remainder of DeBoer’s term — also including Kurt Bonham, Lino Callegari, Wayne Jambois, Mary Loflin and Brian Moore.

Schuster will take the oath of office at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 and be introduced to the public at 7 p.m. after closed session.

