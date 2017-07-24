More than a dozen small lightning fires burn in Lassen County

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern California through 5:15 p.m. tonight.

About 4:23 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Herlong moving north at about 30 miles-per-hour with gusts up to 60 miles-per-hour and quarter-sized hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected, and residence could expect wind damage to roofs, siding, fencing and trees. Dust storms may result in serious accidents.

Jeff Fontana, a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management, said there were 14 fires burning in Lassen County, mostly from trees struck by lightning.

Fontana said the largest fire, about 90 acres, is burning near Shaffer Mountain.

Impacted areas include Herlong, Susanville, Standish, Wendel, Honey Lake and the Amedee Army Airfield at Sierra Army Depot.