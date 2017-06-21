Early morning collision claims life

An early morning accident resulted in the death of a driver, whose identity has yet to be confirmed by investigators.

According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, at about 6:25 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, officers responded to reports of a collision with a Dodge pickup against a tree on Blickenstaff Road, east of Lake Crest.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed the white pickup fully engulfed in flames, which had spurred a vegetation fire.

After Janesville Fire Department and Cal Fire crews extinguished the flames, officers determined there was one deceased occupant in the vehicle. Investigators have not confirmed the identity of the occupant, according to the statement.

The truck had been traveling west at an unknown, high-rate of speed. For an unknown reason, the vehicle drifted from the westbound land, across the eastbound lane and hit the tree. Within seconds, the statement continued, flames fully engulfed the vehicle.

While investigators have yet to confirm the identity the driver, a candlelight vigil is being held in honor of the driver at 8:30 p.m. tonight at Arnold Field at Lassen High School.

The Lassen County Times will not identify the deceased until investigators make a confirmation.