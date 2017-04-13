Easter Bunny to visit Lassen County egg hunts

The Easter Bunny is making its way to Lassen County, hiding eggs for youth with sweet treats and prizes hidden inside.

Throughout the area, various egg hunts are taking place giving youth the opportunity to enhance their finding skills and celebrate the holiday.

On Saturday, April 15, two events are taking place in Susanville and Milford. At 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Milford Community Center, 450-075 Laufman Grade Road, The Milford Community Association and Milford 4-H is hosting an egg hunt for youth ages 0 to 12. There will be three age groups: 0-5, 6-9 and 10-12, and the Easter Bunny is expected to make an appearance. Participants also have the chance to find the golden egg and win a prize.

Also that day, Susanville Sunrise Rotary is hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt starting at 9 a.m. at the Lassen County Fairgrounds.

The event is open to egghunters10 years old and younger.

The wobblers and toddlers category will begin at 9 a.m., with ages 2 to 4 at 9:10 a.m., ages 5 to 7 at 9:20 a.m. and ages 8 to 10 at 9:30 a.m. The event was originally slated for Saturday, April 8, but was postponed due to weather.

According to Susanville Sunrise Rotarian Patti Gunderson, the event will feature 2,000 eggs for youth to find.

On Easter day, Sunday, April 16, youth can also participate in an egg hunt following Easter Sunday service from Community Evangelical Free Church of Susanville at Lassen Community College.

The egg hunt will take place sometime after the conclusion of the second service, which begins at 11 a.m., the earlier service starting at 9 a.m. The sermon will take place in the Lassen College Sports Complex, with the nursery in the cafeteria and kids service at Middleton Hall.