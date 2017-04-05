Education helps students grow, learn

As many of the students at Lassen Community College, including myself, prepare for the end of the semester and all that comes with it, graduation and transferring to another university, I find myself looking back at the past 14 years of my life that I have spent in school.

These years have been filled with learning, both good and bad experiences, friendships and countless other events that come with getting older.

As I look back fondly on my school years and forward excitedly to the years to come, I can’t help but think of all of the hard work the teachers that I have personally had, as well as the teachers all over the world who put in so much time and energy into allowing their students to learn and succeed.

Growing up with a teacher for a mom has shown me how many hours after school and on the weekends teachers spend in order to produce the amazing lessons and activities they offer to their students day after day.

But there is much more to the success of the sophomores at LCC than the teachers we have grown up with.

You can have the best teacher in the world, but without dedication, effort and hard work no one will be walking across a stage on graduation day to receive a college degree.

Through talking with classmates, I have learned just how different and unique every individual’s educational experience can be and the diversity of even a small town like Susanville never ceases to amaze me.

At LCC there are students who are very focused on their education and doing extremely well in school such as Michel Davis, a pre-med student who puts in extra hours after class working to master the material covered in his rigorous science courses and has managed to keep a 4.0 to help him achieve his goal of going to med-school.

While on the other hand, there are students who succeed both academically and athletically.

Paul Bigelow came to LCC to play baseball and has spent the last two years finding the fine balance between excelling at his sport as well as being successful in his classes.

While the college population is extremely diverse with lots of different ideas, goals and futures for every college student there is the commonality of having succeeded at school — of having gone through elementary, junior high and high school and reaching the college level to get a college degree.

Although this is a common achievement among millions of people every year, it is still a big and impressive achievement.