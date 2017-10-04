Fairways for Football declared a success

The annual Fairways for Football golf tournament brought friends and families together Saturday, Sept. 23. The event took place at the Diamond Mountain Golf Course in Susanville.

Between the games of golf that were taking place on the course and the bidding wars and raffle prizes occurring in the clubhouse, the Lassen High School football booster fundraiser was declared a huge success.

Once all was said and done, the boosters raised approximately $5,000 for the Lassen High football team.

The event had a total of 10 teams of four players register and take to the course. Meanwhile, participants on a break or community members interested in the non-athletic aspects of the event could be found inside the clubhouse along with the many prizes donated by members and businesses of the community.

The winning team of the golf tournament included Jim Ernaga, Sam Porter, Greg Arnold and Frank Farris.

Ernaga, who is more than experienced in the sport, is the coach for both the boys’ and girls’ golf teams at Lassen High School.

“These are my golfing buddies,” Ernaga said when warmly referring to his team. “We’re just here to have fun and raise some money for our Grizzlies.”

In addition to the overall tournament, the Fairways for Football event held a closest to the pin competition, of which James Luna won.

According to Lassen High football booster member Kristen Wilburn, the event was a great success and was fun for all who came out to participate.

The Lassen High football boosters fully intend to host another Fairways for Football fundraiser in fall of 2018.

The boosters appreciated the support seen from the community and expressed their gratitude continually.