Fast-moving storm arrives tonight with winds, possible snow

The Reno National Weather Service advises Lassen County residents of a fast-moving storm expected to arrive this evening.

RWS expects “increases in wind gusts that could result in localized damage and power issues … also the risk has increased in seeing impactful snowfalls on the Sierra passes and maybe even down to mountain communities.”

RWS also advises motorists to be aware and prepared during the Friday morning commute.

The winds are expected to pick up later this afternoon with periods of strong and possibly damaging winds between 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, with continued breezes on Friday. Mountain snows are expected from midnight to 8 a.m. Friday.

RWS advises residents to “Secure any loose outdoor objects, canopies and construction materials before winds pick up later today. Check road conditions for possible delays and reroutes. If travels take you over the Sierra tonight or Friday morning — plan on waking up and leaving early.”

Theresa Phillip, public relations manager for the Lassen Municipal Utility District, said crews are always on standby and are ready to respond to an outage as soon as possible. Whenever an outage is threatened, she recommends residents make sure their cell phones are charged and they have fresh water and whatever supplies they may need.

In the event your power goes off, call LMUD at 257-4171 because the district may not know your power is out.

LMUD will send out a text alert in the event of a major power outage and customers can also find information on LMUD’s Facebook page.

For updates on system-wide power outages via text message for Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative customers, text PSREC to 95577.