Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 10/11/17
Public Lien Sale
Notice is hereby given that it is the intention to sell the personal property below to satisfy a lien imposed in said property pursuant to section 21700 of the Business and Professional Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, section 535 of the Civil Code. Quincy Mini Storage will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on October 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Quincy Mini Storage, 1972 Lee Road, Quincy, California, which consists of miscellaneous personal property stored.
Raymond Busselen
Loretta Middlebrooks
Jessica Campbell
Judy Disney
Krysten Corzine
Marisa Busselen
Casey Gremler
Includes: Dressers, Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible, Dryer, Tires, Refrigerator, Tools, Clothing, Skateboard, Snowboard, Toys, Dishwasher, Truck metal Tool Box, Scooter, Helmets, Books, Stackable outdoor Chairs, Miscellaneous items.
Oct. 11, 18, 2017|