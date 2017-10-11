Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 10/11/17

Public Lien Sale

Notice is hereby given that it is the intention to sell the personal property below to satisfy a lien imposed in said property pursuant to section 21700 of the Business and Professional Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, section 535 of the Civil Code. Quincy Mini Storage will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on October 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Quincy Mini Storage, 1972 Lee Road, Quincy, California, which consists of miscellaneous personal property stored.

Raymond Busselen

Loretta Middlebrooks

Jessica Campbell

Judy Disney

Krysten Corzine

Marisa Busselen

Casey Gremler

Includes: Dressers, Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible, Dryer, Tires, Refrigerator, Tools, Clothing, Skateboard, Snowboard, Toys, Dishwasher, Truck metal Tool Box, Scooter, Helmets, Books, Stackable outdoor Chairs, Miscellaneous items.

Oct. 11, 18, 2017|