Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 10/18/17

Public Lien Sale

Notice is hereby given that it is the intention to sell the personal property below to satisfy a lien imposed in said property pursuant to section 21700 of the Business and Professional Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, section 535 of the Civil Code. Quincy Mini Storage will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on October 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Quincy Mini Storage, 1972 Lee Road, Quincy, California, which consists of miscellaneous personal property stored.

Raymond Busselen

Loretta Middlebrooks

Jessica Campbell

Judy Disney

Krysten Corzine

Marisa Busselen

Casey Gremler

Includes: Dressers, Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible, Dryer, Tires, Refrigerator, Tools, Clothing, Skateboard, Snowboard, Toys, Dishwasher, Truck metal Tool Box, Scooter, Helmets, Books, Stackable outdoor Chairs, Miscellaneous items.

Oct. 11, 18, 2017|

Quincy Property Sale

Karen Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006811970 Title Order No.: 733-1700389-70 FHA/VA/PM No.: 043-7781226 952 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/26/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/17/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0001072 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: NELDA CATHERINE WARREN, A SINGLE PERSON, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/17/2017. TIME OF SALE: 11:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 228 KAREN STREET, QUINCY, CALIFORNIA 95971. APN#: 116-263-017-000. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $179,764.31. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006811970. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/10/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-FN4635054 10/18/2017, 10/25/2017, 11/01/2017

Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 2017|

Opportunity to Comment on Gibsonville Healthy Forest Restoration Project

The Forest Service, Plumas National Forest, Feather River Ranger District, is preparing an Environmental Assessment for Gibsonville Healthy Forest Restoration project. We are proposing to reduce the risk or extent of insect or disease infestation, restore and protect the historic Gibsonville townsite, reduce wildfire risk, release aspen, restore meadows and other wetlands, and remove hazard trees along roads using a variety of vegetation treatments. The Environmental Analysis and other information are available for review at the Feather River Ranger District office. Additional information regarding this action can be obtained from:

CLAY R. DAVIS

875 Mitchell Avenue

Oroville, CA 95965

530 534-6500

[email protected]

How to Comment and Timeframe

Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to object must meet the information requirements of 36 CFR 218 Subparts A and C. It is the responsibility of persons providing comments to submit them by the close of the comment period. Only those who submit timely and specific written comments regarding the proposed project during a public comment period established by the responsible official are eligible to file an objection under §218.

Written, facsimile, hand-delivered, and electronic comments concerning this action will be accepted for 30 calendar days following the publication of this notice in the Feather River Bulletin. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period for this analysis. Those wishing to comment should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. The regulations prohibit extending the length of the comment period.

Written comments must be submitted to:

DANIEL LOVATO, Plumas Forest Supervisor

159 Lawrence Street

Quincy, CA 95971

Phone: 530 283-2050

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 530 283-7746

The office business hours for those submitting hand-delivered comments are: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Electronic comments must be submitted in a format such as an email message, plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), or Word (.doc) to [email protected]. In cases where no identifiable name is attached to a comment, a verification of identity will be required for objection eligibility. If using an electronic message, a scanned signature is one way to provide verification.

For objection eligibility each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments regarding the proposed project must either sign the comments or verify identity upon request.

Oct. 18, 2017|