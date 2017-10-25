Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 10/25/17

Quincy Property Sale

Karen Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006811970 Title Order No.: 733-1700389-70 FHA/VA/PM No.: 043-7781226 952 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/26/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/17/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0001072 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: NELDA CATHERINE WARREN, A SINGLE PERSON, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/17/2017. TIME OF SALE: 11:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 228 KAREN STREET, QUINCY, CALIFORNIA 95971. APN#: 116-263-017-000. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $179,764.31. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006811970. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/10/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-FN4635054 10/18/2017, 10/25/2017, 11/01/2017

Published FRB

Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 2017|

OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT

Moonlight Fire Area Restoration Project

Plumas National Forest

Mt. Hough Ranger District

The Forest Service is seeking comments on the Moonlight Fire Area Restoration Project. The project includes management activities designed to restore the area affected by the 2007 Moonlight Fire; to reduce the negative post-fire effects to vegetation, watersheds, and recreation; and to enhance resiliency to future fires, droughts, insect and disease infestations, and climate change. The project area is located on National Forest System (NFS) lands on the Plumas National Forest, Mt. Hough Ranger District. It is approximately 5 to 15 miles north and east of Taylorsville, California and 20 to 30 miles northeast of Quincy, California. The project includes treatments in watersheds within and surrounding the Moonlight Fire perimeter in T26N, R10E sections 1, 12-14, 23-25; T26N, R11E sections 1-24, 29-31; T26N, R12E sections 1-34; T26N, R13E section 6; T27N, R10E section 1-3, 10-15, 22-27, 36; T27N, R11E sections 1-36; T27N, R12E sections 2-36; T27N, R13E sections 17-21,28-30; T28N, R10E sections 13-14, 23-27, 34-36; T28N, R11E, sections 1-36, and T28N, R12E, sections 5-9, 14-23, 26-35, Mount Diablo Base Meridian. The project area is within and northwest of Antelope Lake Recreation Area. Other notable features within the project area include: Taylor Lake, Diamond Mountains, and Wilcox Valley.

The Environmental Assessment is available for review at the Mount Hough Ranger District, 39696 State Highway 70, Quincy, California, 95971; or, on-line at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=49421 .

This project is subject to comment pursuant to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A and B. Only those who submit timely project-specific written comments during a public comment period are eligible to file an objection. Individuals or representatives of an entity submitting comments must sign the comments or verify identity upon request.

The Forest Service will accept comments on this proposal for 30 days following publication of the opportunity to comment legal notice which is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period. Commenters should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. It is the commenter’s responsibility to ensure timely receipt of comments (36 CFR 218.25).

Please submit your comments through the online comment form. You can access the comment form by clicking on “Comment/Object on Project” on the right-hand side of the project website at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=49421. Comments submitted electronically must be in plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), Word (.doc or .docx), portable document format (.pdf), or an email message. You may also submit your comments by: mail to Micki Smith, District Ranger, c/o Christine Handler, Project Leader, Mount Hough Ranger District, 39696 State Highway 70, Quincy, California, 95971; hand-delivered to the address shown above during business hours (M-F 8:00am to 4:30pm); or submitted by FAX (530) 283-1821. Please include “Moonlight Fire Area Restoration Project” in the subject line. Names of commenters will be part of the public record subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

For additional information, Christine Handler, email: [email protected] phone 559-920-2188.

Published FRB, PR

Oct. 25, 2017|

OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT

Ridge Placer Mineral Exploration Project

Plumas National Forest

Mt. Hough Ranger District

The Forest Service is seeking comments on the Ridge Placer Mineral Exploration project which would authorize the excavation of two test pits an effort to recover mineral deposits in the Ridge Placer claim, located in Seneca, CA. The Environmental Assessment is available for review at the Mt. Hough Ranger District, 39696 Highway 70, Quincy, CA 95971; or, on-line at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51061

This project is subject to comment pursuant to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A and B. Only those who submit timely project-specific written comments during a public comment period are eligible to file an objection. Individuals or representatives of an entity submitting comments must sign the comments or verify identity upon request.

The Forest Service will accept comments on this proposal for 30 days following publication of the opportunity to comment legal notice which is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period. Commenters should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. It is the commenter’s responsibility to ensure timely receipt of comments (36 CFR 218.25).

Comments may be: mailed to the Mt. Hough Ranger District; Attn: Ridge Placer mining project; 39696 Highway 70, Quincy, CA 95971; delivered to the address shown above during business hours (M-F 8:00 am to 4:30 pm); or submitted by FAX (530) 283-1821. Electronic comments, in common formats (.doc, .pdf, .rtf, .txt) may be submitted to: [email protected] with Subject: Ridge Placer mining. Names of commenters will be part of the public record subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

For additional information, contact Leslie Edlund or Donna Duncan, at the Mt. Hough Ranger District; or call (530) 283-0555.

Published FRB

Oct. 25, 2017|