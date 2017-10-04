Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 10/4/17

Proposed Timber Harvest

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON DOMESTIC WATER SUPPLIES

A Timber Harvesting Plan (THP) located in Plumas County will be submitted to the CaliforniaDepartment of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). The proposed THP is located inportions of sections 3, 4, 5, 8 and 10 of Township 26 North, Range 9 East, MDBM, sections 33and 34 of Township 27 North, Range 9 East, MDBM and section 36 of Township 27 North, Range8 East, MDBM. The portion of the of THP nearest to Greenville, CA is approximately 1.5 milessouth of the intersection of Highway 89 and the Greenville-Wolf Creek Road in Greenville, CA.

This notice is to request information about domestic water supplies from Class I, II and IVwatercourses that receive surface drainage from the THP area and is within 1000 feetdownstream of the THP boundary. Watercourses that may be affected include North CanyonCreek, Clear Creek and unnamed tributaries to Wolf Creek and North Canyon Creek.

If you have any information about domestic water supplies from these sources, please contact(within 10 days of the date of publication):

Ryan Hilburn

W.M. Beaty & Associates, Inc.

O. Box 1714

Susanville, CA. 96130

Any responses will be submitted with the THP to CAL FIRE for review. If any domestic suppliesare noted the THP shall contain mitigation measures necessary to protect the domestic water supply.

Published FRB, IVR

Oct. 4, 2017|